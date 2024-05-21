Uproar as Lancashire returns to 'disastrous' way of filling in potholes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire County Council has been blasted for reverting to the practice of blobbing’ potholes with tar, rather than carrying out more substantial repairs.

The authority has long made a virtue of the processes it uses to ensure more durable fixes so that the same defects do not keep reappearing on the county’s roads.

The main technique designed to ensure longer-lasting repairs involves cutting out the area around a pothole and sealing the edges of the newly filled-in rectilinear patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) can reveal that County Hall has now confessed to returning, in some cases, to the more rudimentary option of pouring repair material directly into potholes - in whatever irregular shape they appear - and simply flattening it down.

An example of the 'blobbing' technique of pothole-filling in Preston - but will repairs like this last?

The risk with that approach is that water finds its way in around the edges of the hole and quickly undoes the repair job - leaving motorists frustrated and road workers making repeated visits to the same problem spots.

Preston city councillors were told during a highways briefing by the county authority that it had reverted to using blobs of bitumen over the past 18 months because it was a speedier method.

However, Preston City Council’s Liberal Democrat opposition group leader John Potter said he was appalled by the admission after he raised concerns at the meeting about the quality of repairs being seen on Lancashire’s road network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've been asking questions about how the roads have got this bad - and now we know. They changed their processes 18 months ago and it's been a disaster.

“They are paying people to come out several times to do a pothole - or a pothole that opens up next to a [repaired] one in a month's time - instead of doing a proper sealing-off job. It’s a false economy.

“So when cabinet members say, ‘We've repaired X amount of potholes,’ that could be the same pothole three times, [because] they've done it in a cheap and nasty way,” added Cllr Potter, who is also a county councillor for the Preston West division.

The blobbing technique is understood to be used for so-called ‘reactive’ repairs on those potholes that exceed the 40mm depth at which the county council’s own policy demands they are filled in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority is still addressing multiple potholes over broader areas - using the longer-lasting cut-and-seal technique - as part of the work carried out under its Local Deterioration Fund (LDF). That cash pot - which was boosted with an extra £1.5m from County Hall’s coffers just this month - is designed precisely to avoid repeat visits to deal with dud repairs.

The county council has also this month created a £2.5m “responsive patching” programme for the year ahead, which aims to make similarly good quality repairs to areas of road around 25 square metres in size.

The longer-lasting method of filling in potholes - by sealing the edges of a regular-shaped patch - takes more time

The return to blobbing does not affect pre-planned resurfacing schemes, where entire roads - or stretches of them - are relaid, for which £11.7m has been earmarked for 2024/25.

However, Labour’s shadow highways cabinet member at County Hall, Kim Snape said it was “about time this issue was taken seriously by Lancashire County Council”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The roads are in a disgraceful state and it’s no wonder they are having to carry out multiple repeat visits to potholes if they are no longer sealing them,” County Cllr Snape said.