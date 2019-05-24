Update: the accident on the M6 at Preston that caused a lane closure and traffic delays has been cleared

Have your say

A lane closure due to an accident on the M6 had caused traffic delays earlier this evening.



The incident happened at J29 near Clayton Brook.

Highways England tweeted that lane 3 on the northbound carriageway has been closed to traffic.

They said that traffic officers were on their way to the scene to assist in clearing the incident and reopening the road.

Highways England have since tweeted that the vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder and the lane closure is no longer in force.