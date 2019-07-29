Update: Six miles of congestion on M6 after crash near Penrith

Have your say

The M6 is heavily congested after a crash near Penrith.



Highway England say that all lanes are now open on the northbound M6 at junction 40 near Penrith after an incident involving an "overturned vehicle".

Drivers face almost an hour delay against expected journey times, as congestion builds up past junction 39.

The incident is also affecting traffic times on the eastbound and westbound A66.

Further south, the southbound M6 carriageway between junctions 38 and 37 is badly congested, though no accident has been reported.

