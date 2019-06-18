Update: Major delays after lane blocked on M6 northbound at J21 after collision

Have your say

There are major delays after a lane on the M6 northbound at J21 has been blocked following a collision.



The incident appears to involve two cars - a white saloon car and a dark grey people carrier.

The dark grey car was sitting stationary in lane 4.

But Highways England have tweeted confirming that all lanes have re-opened after both cars were towed to the hard shoulder.

Motorist face delays of up to 40 minutes on approach to the scene of the collision.

A motorway camera image of the blocked lane.

They had previously tweeted that lane 4 was blocked due to the collision, and said that traffic officers are en route to the scene.

It is not yet known if there have been any injuries.