Update: Major delays after lane blocked on M6 northbound at J21 after collision

There are major delays after a lane on the M6 northbound at J21 has been blocked following a collision.
The incident appears to involve two cars - a white saloon car and a dark grey people carrier.
The dark grey car was sitting stationary in lane 4.
READ MORE >>> Motorway Police found this man CYCLING along the M62
But Highways England have tweeted confirming that all lanes have re-opened after both cars were towed to the hard shoulder.
Motorist face delays of up to 40 minutes on approach to the scene of the collision.
They had previously tweeted that lane 4 was blocked due to the collision, and said that traffic officers are en route to the scene.
It is not yet known if there have been any injuries.