Two lanes on the M6 northbound at junction 33 Galgate have been closed due to a car fire.

Ambulance services are already at the scene, with traffic officer and recovery en-route.

Two lanes closed on the M6 northbound following car fire

Highway England tweeted: "The #M6 northbound at #J33 (#Galgate) 2 lanes have been closed due to a fire. Traffic Officers & Recovery are en-route. @LancashireFRS & @NWAmbulance are on scene. Congestion building on the approach."

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12:45 and 13:00

More to follow