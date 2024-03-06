Two lanes closed on M62 after driver unable to stop electric car due to 'fault'

The driver was unable to brake.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:32 GMT
The M62 was closed after a driver was unable to stop their electric car due to a "fault" with the vehicle.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junctions 11 (Birchwood) and 12 (Eccles) at approximately 2.15pm on Wednesday.

The car was successfully stopped along the M62 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)The car was successfully stopped along the M62 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)
Police confirmed the lanes were shut after a driver was unable to brake due to a "fault" with their electric car.

A spokesman for North West Motorway Police said: "Motorway officers from Merseyside, Cheshire and GMP brought the vehicle to a safe stop."

All traffic was stopped as police responded to the incident.

Two lanes later reopened, with a further two closed, causing major delays of almost an hour and congestion backed up ahead of rush hour.

