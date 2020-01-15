Two lanes closed on M6 after crash near Preston

Have your say

A crash on the M6 has forced police to close two lanes near Preston this morning (January 15).



Highways said the crash happened on the southbound M6 at junction 31 (Preston, A59) at around 9.15am.

Lanes 3 and 4 have been closed, between junctions J31A and J31, whilst the vehicles await recovery.

The crash is leading to delays of around 10 minutes.

Highways said efforts are being made to re-open the lanes as quickly as possible and it expects the incident to be cleared by 10.45am.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

UPDATE: 10.36am - The vehicles have now been recovered and all lanes reopened.