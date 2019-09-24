Tulketh Brow traffic lights not working during Preston city centre rush hour

A set of traffic lights in Tulketh Brow in Preston city centre are not working this morning (September 24).

The faulty lights are situated at the junction of Strand Road and Watery Lane, where traffic converges with Water Lane and Tulketh Road in the city centre.

The lights failure is likely to impact on rush hour traffic, with motorists having to carefully negotiate their way through the junction by giving way to others.

It is the same set of lights which had to be replaced last month (August 22) after a car mounted a traffic island and crashed into them.

The cause of the fault is not known at this stage.

Tulketh Brow is a busy crossroads for city centre traffic and regularly becomes congested during morning and evening rush hour.

Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.