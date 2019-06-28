Trains cancelled between Wigan and Preston after person dies on railway line

Have your say

A person has died on the railway line between Wigan and Preston.



Emergency services responded to the incident at Wigan North Western at 11.48am (June 28).

British Transport Police (BTP) said they were called to the station after a report of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Paramedics also attended and sadly a person has since been pronounced dead.

"Officers are currently working to identify the person and notify their next of kin.

"Enquiries into how the person came to be at the location are ongoing."

Remember, if you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans for free at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.

The incident has led to disruption to rail services between Preston and Wigan North Western.

Some lines have since reopened, with the line from Preston to Wigan now running a full service.

But the line from Wigan to Preston remains blocked, with disruption expected until at least 3pm.

Some stations between Wigan North Western and Preston are also affected.

How does it affect your journey?

Northern said that disruption is expected until at least 2pm, with the 12.08pm Preston to Manchester Airport service being the first to be affected.

Replacement buses have been arranged, but Northern is advising passengers in Wigan to board services at Wigan Wallgate and travel via Bolton where possible.

Passengers wishing to travel by train from Wigan/Liverpool to Preston/Blackpool can do so via Wigan Wallgate and Bolton.

Replacement buses

Replacement bus services will run between Wigan North Western and Preston in both directions from 1.10pm.

This will be operated by Tulip Travel, Coastal Coaches, Hodder and MP Travel.

Northern has advised passengers that journeys will take longer on the substitute bus services.



Remember, if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay