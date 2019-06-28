Trains cancelled between Preston and Wigan due to emergency incident

Have your say

An emergency incident on the railway line between Preston and Wigan has led to cancellations and delays this afternoon (June 28).



Northern said that all lines are blocked between Preston and Wigan North Western as emergency services deal with the incident.

It has warned passengers that all train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted.

Stations between Wigan North Western and Preston are also affected.

How does it affect your journey?

Northern said that disruption is expected until at least 2pm, with the 12.08pm Preston to Manchester Airport service being the first to be affected.

Replacement buses have been arranged, but Northern is advising passengers in Wigan to board services at Wigan Wallgate and travel via Bolton where possible.

Passengers wishing to travel by train from Wigan/Liverpool to Preston/Blackpool can do so via Wigan Wallgate and Bolton.

Replacement buses

Replacement bus services will run between Wigan North Western and Preston in both directions from 1.10pm.

This will be operated by Tulip Travel, Coastal Coaches, Hodder and MP Travel.

Northern has advised passengers that journeys will take longer on the substitute bus services.



Updates to follow...