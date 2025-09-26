Train-style travel info coming to Lancashire’s buses - starting in Preston

Real-time journey information is set to arrive at Lancashire’s bus stops as new digital displays are rolled out to give passengers up-to-the-minute information about when the service they are waiting for will arrive.

The screens.are being installed in several phases, with 59 boarding points initially benefitting from the enhancement in 24 locations - starting in Preston city centre and also including Penwortham, Longridge, Carnforth and Morecambe.

More than 100 bus stops across East Lancashire will also be upgraded with the system early in 2026 - and the aim is to bring the displays to every corner of the county over the next couple of years.

They work by taking location data from the bus and using it to calculate the expected arrival time at subsequent stops. This is done on a regular basis to ensure the data is as accurate as possible.

The system can also feed data to other sources, including apps and websites for all 8,000 bus stops in Lancashire.

Something similar was previously in operation in Preston and South Ribble as long ago as the late 2000s, but discontinued in 2011 after funding dried up. Now, they are being reintroduced with cash from Lancashire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and the authority’s Levelling Up Fund bid for East Lancashire.

Cllr Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said:

“We’re pleased to see the return of live bus arrival displays in Preston, which marks another step forward in making public transport more accessible, reliable, and user-friendly for our residents.

"This technology helps passengers plan their journeys with confidence, and its reintroduction reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the experience of bus travel across Lancashire.

"We’ll continue working closely with communities and operators to deliver better services, more frequent journeys, and smarter infrastructure – ensuring public transport remains a viable and attractive option for everyone.”