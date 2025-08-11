A taxi driver was arrested after a passenger was killed in a crash in Morecambe at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following the fatal crash in Westgate at 5.47am on Sunday (August 10).

The force said the crash involved a black Fiat Punto and a white Ford Mondeo taxi. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the rear seat passenger in the taxi – a man in his 50s – was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles were arrested.

A 22-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and driving with excess drugs, and causing death whilst disqualified.

A 31-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal collision in Morecambe.

“Our officers were called to Westgate at 5.47am today following reports of a collision involving a black Fiat Punto and a white Ford Mondeo taxi.

“As a result of this collision a man has lost his life and our thoughts are very much with his loved. They are being supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“Our job now is to establish the exact circumstances which led to this fatal collision. We would ask people to allow us to do that and to not engage in unhelpful speculation, particularly on social media.

“Although we have made two arrests, we want to be clear that our investigation is very much ongoing.

“With that in mind we would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist us in our investigation to make contact as soon as possible.

“If you can assist us, please contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0270 of August 10.”