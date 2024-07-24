Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 33-year-old man has died after a crash on the M6 near Preston on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Bilsborrow at 2pm after a Seat Altea car veered off the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 32.

The vehicle rolled several times and the driver, a 33-year-old man from Carlisle, suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, he died yesterday. Lancashire Police said a file will be prepared and passed to HM Coroner in due course.

The force said a woman in her 20s and two children in the car were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Bilsborrow at 2pm after a Seat Altea car veered off the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 32. | National Highways / AA

Another passenger, a woman in her 60s, remains in hospital.

Det Sgt Helen Parkinson of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are very much with the man’s family and loved ones at this distressing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation into the collision continues and we continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage, to contact us.”