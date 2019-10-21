Three-car crash leads to lane closures and delays on M61 and M6

Have your say

A crash involving three cars on the M61 is leading to rush hour delays this morning (October 21).



The crash happened on the M61 northbound, between junctions 9 (Blackburn, Burnley, Preston (South) M65) and M6 junction 30, at around 7.40am.

Lane 2 (of 2) was blocked on the approach to the M6, but all vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder.

The collision involved a lorry and two cars. There are no reports of serious injuries.

The vehicles have now been moved onto the hard shoulder and all lanes were reopened by 7.55am.

Highways said the lane closure will likely remain in place until around 9.45am, with normal traffic conditions expected to return by 10am.

Pic: Highways England

There are delays of around 10 minutes for northbound motorists between M61 junctions 8 and 9, with traffic queuing for around four miles.

