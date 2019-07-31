This is why your train to Manchester Piccadilly might have been delayed

Have your say

Here is the reason why several trains to and from Manchester Piccadilly have been delayed.

In a Tweet at around 3:30pm this afternoon Manchester Piccadilly Station announced that several trains were currently suspended.

They said a trespasser on the line at Preston Station was causing the disruption.

The station said the British Transport Police were dealing with the trespasser.

They urged passengers to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for updates.