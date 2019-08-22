This is why Watery Lane and Tulketh Road were closed in Preston city centre this morning

Have your say

A number of city centre roads were closed this morning after a car crashed into a lamppost overnight.

Police shut Water Lane, from the junction of Strand Road to Tulketh Road, after a crash near the Grand Junction and The Wheatsheaf pubs in the early hours of this morning (August 22).

Police closed Watery Lane at the junction with Tulketh Road in Ashton this morning after a car crashed into a lamppost near the Grand Junction pub

Lancashire Police said 'enquiries are ongoing' to establish what exactly happened after a car was found abandoned after hitting a lamppost near a pedestrian crossing.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.19am hours today (22 August) to reports of a collision on Tulketh Brow, Preston.

"A car had collided with a lamppost.

"Officers attended but nobody was found inside the car.

"It looks like road closures were in place around Water Lane, Watery Lane, Strand Road and Fylde Road.

"The closures have now been lifted.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Police are urging anyone with information or dash-cam footage to call 101, quoting log number 151 of August 22.

The traffic lights at the junction of Watery Lane and Tulketh Road were out of order this morning, but police could not confirm whether they had been damaged in the crash.

The pedestrian crossing outside the Grand Junction remains cordoned off with police tape and sawdust had been spread across the road and pavement.