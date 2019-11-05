This is why the M6 slip road at Charnock Richard Services was closed for 8 hours overnight

Have your say

A ruptured fuel tank led to a lorry spilling hundreds of litres of diesel at Charnock Richard Services last night (November 4).

Highways were forced to close the services' M6 northbound slip road for eight hours after the spillage at 9.25pm.

A fire engine from Chorley was joined by a hazardous materials unit from Burnley as firefighters worked alongside Highways England and the Environment Agency to clean up the fuel.

Fire crews remained at the scene until 2am and used a special environmental protection kit to remove the fuel from the road surface.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Working with Highways England and the Environment Agency, firefighters used an environmental protection kit with putty mats, absorbent pads and a peristaltic pump to remove the fuel.

"A fuel tank on a heavy goods vehicle had ruptured, causing spillage of a large quantity of diesel onto the Charnock Richard Services slip road."

Highways re-opened the M6 slip road at 5am this morning following an 8 hour clean-up operation.