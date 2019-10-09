This is why police closed the M6 in both directions for over an hour last night

Have your say

The M6 was closed for over an hour between Standish and Leyland last night.

Police closed the motorway in both directions, between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold, A5209) and 28 (Leyland, B5256), from midnight to 1.15am.

Highways said the M6 was closed by officers in response to an urgent concern for welfare report.

Traffic Officers assisted with road closures and motorists were diverted via hollow yellow diamond diversion symbols.

Despite the late hour, Highways said a significant amount of trapped traffic had been caught between the closures and incident scene.

Traffic was held for more than a hour before being released.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "It was a concern for safety call, which came in around 11.30pm. Nobody was injured."