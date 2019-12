Lancashire County Council will carry out road work in Coote Lane in Lostock Hall on January 7th.



The work is for surface dressing patching and will take place between 9-30am and 3pm to avoid rush hour. It will affect the area from Leyland Road to Church Lane.

This preventative treatment involves patching any significant damage before a layer of bitumen and stone chippings is used to seal the road and help prevent vehicles from skidding.