This is how to avoid M6 chaos after police close the motorway in both directions

Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes today after the M6 in Lancashire was closed in both directions due to a police incident, causing massive delays.

According to the Highway England website, delays are expected until 10am this morning.

Highways England has released the following route advice for motorists:

Northbound - Exit the M6 at J31 and follow the solid triangle symbol. At the roundabout take the A59 (Preston). At the next roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A5085 Blackpool Road. At the A6 junction turn right onto the A6 northbound; Then take the M55 eastbound to re-join the M6 at J32

Southound - Exit at J32 onto the M55 westbound and follow the solid square symbol. Exit the M55 at J1 and take the 1st exit on the roundabout onto the A6 southbound. Turn left at the A5085 junction. Continue on the A5085 (Blackpool Road) to the 1st roundabout. Take the 1st exit onto the A59 to re-join the M6 at J31.