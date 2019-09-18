These are the diversions as M6 southbound in Preston is due to be closed until 4pm

Have your say

Diversions are in place on the M6 southbound as Highways fears the motorway could remain shut until at least 4pm.

The M6 is currently closed southbound between J32 and J31A after a lorry carrying plant machinery overturned this morning, causing significant damage and spillages of fuel.

Due to the location of the incident the M55 eastbound link to the M6 south is also closed traffic intending to travel on the M6 south must use the diversion route detailed below exiting at M55 J1 for Preston.

There are severe delays on the M6 southbound approaching J32 with journeys being delayed by at least 60 minutes above usual journey times.

Highways said congestion spans 6 miles with average speeds of 5 mph.

Diversions are signed by the solid square diversion symbol.

Highways said they expect the southbound M6 to be closed between junctions 32 and 31a until around 4pm

The diversions are as follows:

- Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto M55. Exit M55 J1. Broughton, take first roundabout exit, A6 Preston.

- At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6

South).

A half-mile stretch of the M6 must be resurfaced following the diesel spill

- Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout.

- Take the first exit and follow the A59 to M6 J31, Tickle Trout.

- At the first roundabout take the second exit,

M6 South, Birmingham.

The overturned lorry and plant machinery has now been recovered from the scene

- At the second roundabout take the second exit to rejoin the M6 southbound.

For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.