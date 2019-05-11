These are the bus services in Preston, Blackpool, Chorley, Wigan and Leyland that ARE running despite Stagecoach bus driver strikes

Have your say

Stagecoach has revealed which bus services will keep running despite some 300 drivers going on strike.

The drivers, based in Preston and Chorley, are striking for six days, the first being today (Saturday, May 11), over a pay dispute.

Following today there are planned strikes on Tuesday May 14, Saturday May 25, Tuesday May 28, Friday May 31 and Saturday June 1.

Stagecoach said it was drafting in extra drivers to help minimise disruption, with bosses saying they were “disappointed” over the industrial action.

On Saturday strike days, Stagecoach has said that the following services will be running:

1 - Preston to Longridge

2/2A - Preston to Southport/Ormskirk

3 - Preston to Penwortham

61 - Preston to Blackpool

68 - Preston to Blackpool

109 - Preston to Chorley

111 - Preston to Leyland

113 - Preston to Wigan

125 - Preston to Bolton

X2 - Preston to Liverpool

59 - Preston to Blackburn

On Tuesday and Friday strike days, Stagecoach has said that the following services will be running:

1 - Preston to Longridge

2/2A - Preston to Southport/Ormskirk

3 - Preston to Penwortham

4C - Preston - Preston's College

61 - Preston to Blackpool

68 - Preston to Blackpool

109 - Preston to Chorley

111 - Preston to Leyland

113 - Preston to Wigan

125 - Preston to Bolton

X2 - Preston to Liverpool

59 - Preston to Blackburn

721 - Preston to Christ the King School

Stagecoach also said that there will be "reduced frequency in some areas".

For details on the exact buses running, visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/merseyside-and-south-lancashire/potential-strike-action