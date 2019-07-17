These are the 53 worst Lancashire roads for fatal vehicle accidents
The worst roads in Lancashire for fatal vehicle accidents in the last year have been revealed by police.
Data obtained from a Freedom of Information request to Lancashire Constabulary has revealed the 53 worst roads across the county for fatal road crashes in 2018. There were a total of 53 fatal collisions in Lancashire last year, involving 69 casualties overall, 55 of which were fatal. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the exact location of the incident on the road.
1. High Street, Rishton
Number of fatal collisions in Lancashire in 2018: 53. Number of casualties: 69 - 55 fatal.