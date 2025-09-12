Bus drivers from across the UK will showcase their skills in Blackpool this Sunday as they compete in the prestigious Bus Driver of the Year final.

Blackpool will once again become the centre of the UK bus industry this weekend as the best of the best compete for the prestgious title on the Prom.

24 Stagecoach drivers are preparing to compete in the prestigious UK Bus Driver of the Year National Final on Sunday, September, 14.

Now in its 57th year the competition is regarded as the ultimate test of driving skill, judgement and professionalism for bus drivers across the country.

Competitors will tackle a challenging two-mile route along Blackpool’s north promenade designed to showcase precision manoeuvring and distance awareness.

The headquarters for the event is the Imperial Hotel Blackpool, on North Shore, where the theory tests are held and the awards ceremony takes place.

The contest goes beyond the driving test with each participant also completing a written examination covering the Highway Code and the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC).

Scores are based on penalty points with the fewest points lost determining who will be crowned Bus Driver of the Year.

Alongside the coveted national title, trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top five drivers with additional category awards sponsored by leading manufacturers and suppliers.

These prizes highlight excellence in areas such as customer service, safety and technical expertise.

Stagecoach the UK’s largest bus and coach operator has put forward 24 of its finest drivers from depots across the country.

Each entrant has earned their place through rigorous local and regional assessments, representing the very best of the company’s frontline talent.

Chief Operating Officer at Stagecoach, Sam Greer said: “We’re incredibly proud of our drivers who’ve earned their place in this year’s final.

“The UK Bus Driver of the Year competition is a celebration of professionalism and pride in the job, and we wish all our entrants the very best in Blackpool.”

Chairman of The UK Bus Driver of the Year Association, Joe Mackie said: “The drivers who take part in the National Final in Blackpool really do appreciate the support of the companies they work for and they recognise that this unique competition, unlike most other industry events is aimed at and thoroughly enjoyed by the men and women at the sharp end, whose daily interface with the travelling public is crucial to an operator’s success"

Each driver’s run normally lasts about 15-20 minutes. The buses carry passengers (but fares are not charged) as the competition vehicles may be used by drivers, their families and friends to travel between the Imperial Hotel, where the theory tests take place and the starting point for the driving tests.

The tests usually finish around 1pm giving everyone a break for lunch while the results are compiled prior to the awards presentation in the Imperial Hotel at around 4pm.