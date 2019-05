Have your say

Sections of the M55 carriageway are due to be closed tomorrow.

Highways England have reminded motorists that the westbound motorway will be closed between J1 and J3.

They say that signed diversions will be in place.

The closure will last through the night, from 9pm on Friday to 5am on Saturday morning.

Highways England insist that the carriageway must be kept closed so that widespread resurfacing work can be carried out safely.