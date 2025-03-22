Temporary traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 14:37 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 14:51 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including lots of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 72 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston roadworks starting between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30

1. Preston roadworks

Preston roadworks starting between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 9M of duct in CW / VERGE. When: Mar 24-Mar 26

2. Goosnargh Lane, Goosnargh

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 9M of duct in CW / VERGE. When: Mar 24-Mar 26 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Laying multiple ducts for plain lead cable replacement for aged cable approx 10 meters for Ashton Cable overlay When: Mar 24-Apr 6

3. Larches Lane, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Laying multiple ducts for plain lead cable replacement for aged cable approx 10 meters for Ashton Cable overlay When: Mar 24-Apr 6 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Overlay - Lay approx 20M of duct in FW to link existing BT boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Mar 24-Mar 26

4. Brook Stret, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Overlay - Lay approx 20M of duct in FW to link existing BT boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. When: Mar 24-Mar 26 | Google Maps

