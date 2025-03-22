Temporary traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 72 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 24 and Sunday, March 30, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Goosnargh Lane, Goosnargh What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 9M of duct in CW / VERGE. When: Mar 24-Mar 26 | Google Maps

Larches Lane, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Laying multiple ducts for plain lead cable replacement for aged cable approx 10 meters for Ashton Cable overlay When: Mar 24-Apr 6 | Google Maps