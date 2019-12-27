Teenage drink driver arrested after 'demolishing' bus stop in Lancaster

Have your say

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a car crashed into a bus stop in Lancaster.



The teenager allegedly mounted the pavement outside the Fox and Goose pub before ploughing into the Bowerham Road bus stop at 6am this morning (December 27).

Lancashire Police said the 19-year-old driver had been breathalysed at the scene and allegedly blew twice the legal alcohol limit.

The vehicle had been heading south towards Blea Tarn Road, near the M6, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

He has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken into custody, where he remains this afternoon.

Pictures shared by Lancashire Police show a severely damaged red car amid the mangled wreck of the bus stop.

Fortunately, no pedestrians had been waiting at the bus stop at the time of the crash.

The driver also managed to walk away from the wreck after avoiding serious injury.

A cordon has since been placed around the damaged bus stop, which will have to be replaced by Lancashire County Council.

"Drink drivers should never get their licences back in my view", said one of the arresting officers after responding to the crash.

