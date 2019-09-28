Sudden flooding hits rail services between Chorley and Bolton

Rail services between Chorley and Bolton are being affected by sudden flooding in Adlington.

The warning was issued this afternoon by Manchester Piccadilly station, which is owned and managed by Network Rail.

It tweeted: "The extremely wet weather has caused flooding and landslips in parts of the North West. We’re working hard to keep everyone moving. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to your journey."

It added: "Services between Chorley and Bolton are being affected by sudden flooding in Adlington. A large landslip in Bentham is affecting services between Leeds and Morecambe.

Passengers have been urged to check with National Rail Enquiries before they travel.