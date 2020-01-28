Stork Inn fire: Emergency services rush to incident at Conder Green near Lancaster

Have your say

Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder have been sent to an incident at The Stork Country Inn on Corricks Lane.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are urging motorists to avoid the area.

This is due to road closures which have been put in place by police while the fire is extinguished.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "At 05.21am eight fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Silverdale, Bolton-le-Sands, Garstang and Carnforth attended a commercial building fire on Corricks Lane, Conder Green.

"The property consisted of two floors measuring 50m x 30m.

Ten fire engines were sent to a commercial fire in Conder Green. (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue)

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two jets.

"The aerial ladder platform from Preston is also in attendance spraying water into the roof space which is well alight."

"At 8.05am the incident has been scaled up to ten fire engines for resources."

The incident is still ongoing and there are reports of thick black smoke in the area.

Emergency services have attended an incident on the A588 at Conder Green. (Credit: AA)

The closure on the A588 near Lancaster was reported by police at around 6am this morning (January 28).

A spokesperson for Lancashire police said: "A road closure is in place on the A588 at Conder Green and vehicles are unable to travel through the area towards Lancaster or Thurnham.

"Please find alternative routes whilst emergency services are in attendance."

Traffic is coping well but delays are expected through rush hour, according to the AA.