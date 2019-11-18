Snagging work holds up opening of new Cross Borough Link Road in South Ribble

The opening of a much-anticipated new Cross Borough Link Road in South Ribble is being held-up while "final elements" are completed to Lancashire County Council's satisfaction.

Construction work on the road which has been built between Carwood Road in Walton-le-Dale and The Cawsey/Leyland Road in Penwortham, was completed in September, with builder Morris Homes claiming it would open "imminently".

But weeks have passed with no new information, and now Lancashire County Council - the area's highways authority - say it has not yet passed their final checks and safety audits.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We have been working closely with Morris Homes throughout design and construction to ensure the road can be opened and available for public use as soon as possible when it is finished, and adopted by the county council for future maintenance soon after opening.

"We are in regular contact with the developer about the final elements of the road and traffic lights which need to be completed to the county councils satisfaction, and this work is nearing completion.

"Before opening the County Council will cut back the hedges on Carrwood Road and at the junction with the A6. A number of other measures will also be delivered on Carrwood Road after the new road opens."

No date for opening has yet been given.

The scheme, which involves a road bridge over the Preston Junction nature reserve, has being paid for by Morris Homes, which is building 281 homes on the former gas works site off Leyland Road.

Morris Homes have not responded to requests for information.