Pictures show shocking scenes from M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services

Lancashire Police said the multi-vehicle crash, between Junctions 33 and Forton Services on the M6 Southbound, has left a number of people injured.
Casualties have been taken to hospital and the motorway remains closed between Junction 33 and the services southbound and diversions are in place.
Northbound is open with speed restrictions in place.
1. Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14)
Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14) | @riprap1
2. Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene
Scenes from the M6 'pile-up' near Lancaster Services today (Monday, July 14) | Pamela James
3. M6 J33 collision.jpg
Traffic Cameras UK have released an image taken at junction 33 this morning. Photo: Traffic Cameras UK
Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene | John Huddart
