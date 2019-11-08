Shocking images of car crash near Garstang are released by police

Lancashire Police has released shocking images of a car crash near Garstang that was caused by a pheasant in the road.
The incident happened to the north west of the Fairtrade town in Park Lane, Winmarleigh at round 3.30pm today (Friday, November 8).
A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said that a "newish driver" has swerved to "avoid a cheeky pheasant".
They lost control of the car, a Volkswagen and ended up overturned in a field.
There were four young people in the car that sustained "very minor" injuries, the spokesman added.
They continued by saying the four all had seat belts on "which I think saved any serious injuries