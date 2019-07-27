Shared-space schemes like Preston's Fishergate are 'dangerous for both car drivers and pedestrians’

Campaigners against shared space zones have delivered a petition to Downing Street, demanding changes to areas like Fishergate in Preston.

The National Federation of the Blind of the UK handed over an epic petition of 430 UK and global organisations, demanding “safe and accessible urban environments for all”.

Fishergate in Preston

Among them was visually impaired Preston student David Bromilow, who called for urgent changes to make the city centre safer, particularly for those with disabilities.

The petition was delivered to Downing Street this week as Boris Johnson became Prime Minister.

Shared space schemes are a controversial issue, with motorists and pedestrians saying they can be confusing and potentially dangerous.

Many disabled and visually impaired people say that the lack of recognisable crossings and kerbs can make it hazardous for them.

From left, Karl Farrell, NFBUK Executive Committee Member and Trustee of Transport for All, Yemi Dada, NFBUK, Executive Council Member and NFBUK representative to United Nations Conference of State Parties COSP12 for United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Sarah Leadbetter, Guide Dog User, National Federation of the Blind, Andrew Hodgson, President of the National Federation of the Blind, Judith Jones, Executive Director, European Guide Dog Federation, David Adams, Hon President of the European Guide Dog Federation, David Bromilow, UCLan Studentand Sarah Gayton, Shared Space Co-ordinator, NFBUK

Guide dogs are said to be confused about where to stop when they encounter a shared space zone - making it dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians.

The pledge and petition was inspired by the Global Disability Summit held in London last year and calls for: “a world where blind, deaf-blind, visually impaired, disabled, young and older people, and people with mobility and cognitive impairments, do not have to share space with moving vehicles on the road.”

The Government has urged councils to have a rethink about shared space schemes. But campaigners have highlighted in particular Fishergate in Preston, the Market Place Scheme in Cirencester and the Kimbrose triangle shared space in Gloucester which still have no controlled crossings in them.

Sarah Gayton, shared space co-ordinator for NFBUK, said: “Shared space roads are dangerous and discriminatory - the deaths in schemes which include a partially sighted pensioner in Coventry in 2012 and a three year old toddler in Jersey by a careless driver in 2016 should clearly illustrate this point.

Fishergate, before shared space

“All existing schemes require urgent retro-fitting of accessibility feature to keep all pedestrians away from moving vehicles.

“This means putting back controlled green man crossings and putting back proper kerbs.

“Preston, Cirencester and Leicester are just some of the existing schemes which need this to happen, and it is hoped this action will help make this happen.”

Meanwhile, the first phase of the University of Central Lancashire’s masterplan which will include pedestrianising the area around the £60m Student Centre and new civic square will see road closures for two years.

Campaigners acknowledge there are controlled crossings schemed in - but not enoughto ensure equality of access for disabled students accessing a new student services building

Sarah Gayton said: “We have mentioned Preston because of the ongoing problems.

“Fishergate is still an issue and, looking at the UCLan masterplan, we can’t stand by and see the city centre continuing to make mistakes.

“We want all areas to be totally inclusive.”