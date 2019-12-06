Severe rush hour congestion and queues on A6 in Chorley after car breaks down near hospital

Have your say

Severe congestion has gripped the A6 in Chorley after a car broke down near a busy roundabout this morning (Friday, December 6).



The car has broken down in the outside lane on approach to the A6/Euxton Lane roundabout, near Chorley Hospital.

The A6 at a standstill in Chorley this morning (Friday, December 6)

It has led to congestion along A6 Preston Road and A674 Millennium Way, which serves M61 junction 8.

Traffic analytics suggest delays of around 10 minutes for motorists approaching the incident on A6 Preston Road.

Traffic is currently queuing back to Preston Street and Park Road, near B&Q.