Severe M6 delays of up to 30 minutes due to multi-vehicle crash

Have your say

Motorists are facing long delays on the M6 northbound between junctions J31A and J33 due to an earlier crash.



A multi-vehicle crash between junctions 32 and 33 near Preston has resulted in major congestion on the M6 northbound.

Highways North West have confirmed that five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Motorists are currently queuing and are facing delays of up to 30 minutes.

There have been no reports of lane closures or injuries as of yet, and all vehicles involved in the incident have been moved to the hard shoulder.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 13:30 and 13:45.