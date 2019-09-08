Severe delays on the M6 and slip road closed following crash

Have your say

There are delays on the M6 following a crash south of Lancashire.

Lane three of three is closed on the southbound carriageway after a collision at junction 25 for Brynn.

The collision happened at around 4.30pm.

Highways England is reporting severe delays back to junction 27 for Standish, with increasing delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic conditions.

Normal traffic conditions are currently expected by 5.45pm.

The junction 25 entry slip road has been closed from the A49 due to the incident.

"Please plan ahead if this is part of your route this afternoon", said a Highways England spokesman.

