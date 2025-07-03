'Severe' delays hit M6 on 10-mile stretch of motorway between Lancaster and Preston
Southbound motorists are facing delays of around 20 minutes due to congestion between junction 34 (Bay Gateway, Lancaster) and Lancaster Services at Forton.
The AA says delays are increasing and might continue into the evening rush hour. No accidents have been reported and all lanes appear to be open.
However, the volume of traffic has led to an average speed of around 20mph along the affected 10 mile stretch of motorway.
The AA said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M6 Southbound between J34 A683 Bay Gateway (Lancaster) and Stony Lane (Lancaster Services). Average speed 20 mph.”
