Severe delays and tailbacks on M55 and A585 due to temporary traffic lights

There are severe delays on the M55 and A585 in the Fylde today due to roadworks.

There is very slow, heavy traffic on the A585 Fleetwood Road both ways between M55 junction 3 (Kirkham) and A586 Garstang Road (Windy Harbour Traffic Lights, Little Eccleston).

The delays are due to temporary traffic lights and roadworks in the area.

The works have led to narrow lanes and speed restrictions, with traffic congested from the A585 southbound, between the junctions with the A586 in Great Eccleston and the M55.

Highways said it expects normal traffic conditions to return between 1.30pm and 2pm today.

There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.

The reason for the roadworks has not been confirmed, but it is believed to be work taking place to build a new motorway junction as part of the new Preston Distributor Road.

Highways have been approached for comment.