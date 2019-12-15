Severe delays after M61 is shut following multi-vehicle crash near Chorley

There are delays on the M61 following a crash near Chorley.

The northbound carriage was closed at round 7.20am this morning (Sunday, December 15) between junctions eight for Chorley and nine for the M65 Interchange.

The M61 at junction 9 (Image: Highways England)

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Please be aware that the M61 is currently closed between junction eight and junction nine northbound.

"We are currently dealing with an RTC and our officers will re-open this section as soon as possible."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service along with North West Ambulance Service are both in attendance.

Highways England has said it is "working hard" to clear the incident and is reporting heavy delays back to junction six for Horwich.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.15am and 10.30am.

A diversion route has been installed which tells motorists to leave the M61 at junction eight and to follow the A674 westbound towards the A6.

They should then follow to its junction with Four Oaks Road and follow to the Tramway Lane roundabout, before following Tramway Lane to the Spectre Way roundabout and towards the M61/M65 spur road where they will be able to re-join the M61 northbound.

More to follow.