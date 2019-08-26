Severe Bank Holiday Monday delays on M6 and M61 after crash

Have your say

Motorists are experiencing delays due to crash on the M61

The incident took place on Monday (August 26) at around 11.30am on the northbound carriageway between junctions eight for Chorley and nine for the Walton Summit Roundabout.

Delays where the M61 joins the M6

Lane three of three is closed, as per Highways England.

Bank Holiday Monday traffic live: Overturned caravan causes delays on the M6, road traffic collision near junction 32 cleared, M61 crash causes tailbacks

No details of the crash are yet known.

The motorway isn't expected to clear until 2.30pm with normal traffic conditions expected by 3pm.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic.

The incident means that there are delays where the M61 joins the M6, with delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.

An AA spokesman said there is an average speed 15 mph for traffic joining the M6.

