Services cancelled or delayed from Lancaster railway station after damage to overhead wires

Have your say

All lines have been blocked between Lancaster and Oxenholme Lake District.



Services have been cancelled or delayed due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Lancaster and Oxenholme Lake District.

National Rail is warning passengers of delays of up to 60 minutes or even cancellations.

A spokesman for Norther said: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Lancaster and Oxenholme Lake District the line is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected until 6pm on January 16."

Damage to the overhead electric wires between Lancaster and Oxenholme Lake District have been disrupting services. (Credit: Network Rail)

Engineers are currently on site working to rectify the fault.

Trains heading toward Barrow from Manchester will run as far as Preston.

Trains heading towards Manchester from Barrow will run as far as Carnforth.

Road Transport will operate between Preston and Carnforth in both directions.

Road Transport will also be provided between Oxenholme and Windermere in both directions.

READ MORE: All lanes on M6 near Preston reopen after second collision causes two-lane closure

Northern are warning that journeys by road will have significantly extended journey times.

Passengers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for updates where possible.

Remember, if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay