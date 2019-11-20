Serious crash near Ormskirk forces police to close A59 in both directions

Have your say

A crash near Ormskirk has forced police to close part of the A59 this morning (November 20).



The crash happened in Moss Lane, near the Fat Italian restaurant, at around 4am.

Moss Lane and part of the A59 have been closed in Burscough, near Ormskirk after a serious car accident this morning (November 20)

Police have closed Moss Lane A59 in both directions between Burscough and Rufford whilst an investigation takes place.

The A59 junction with New Road, near the Hesketh Arms pub, has also been closed.

Police are urging people to avoid the area, with the A59 expected to remain closed for some time.

A police spokesman said: "Following a serious road traffic accident on Moss Lane, Burscough, the road will be closed for sometime.

"We have also had to close A59 junction of New Road. Please try to avoid the area."

