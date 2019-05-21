Second victim of M6 crash dies in hospital

A woman passenger has died in hospital five days after being critically injured in a crash on the M6.

The 21-year-old, from Blackburn, died from her injuries in the Royal Preston Hospital yesterday.

The driver of the Peugeot car, a 21-year-old man, also from Blackburn, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision with a petrol tanker which happened at around 6.40pm last Wednesday on the northbound carriageway between junction 27 for Shevington and 28 for Leyland.

The driver of the tanker, a 58-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, was not injured.

The motorway was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police say they are trying to piece together what occurred and would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision and has not yet been spoken to by police.

Sgt Tracy Ward, of Lancashire’ Road Policing Unit, said: “This is extremely sad news and our thoughts are with both the man and woman’s family and friends at this incredibly distressing time.

“We are continuing to work hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we would urge anybody who saw all or part of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1448 of May 15th.