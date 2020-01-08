Scattered debris leads to M61 lane closure at Walton Summit

Have your say

A lane has been closed on the M61 northbound due to debris on the carriageway.



Highways closed one lane (of two) on the M61 northbound exit slip at junction 9 (Blackburn, Burnley, Preston South, M65) at around 8.45am (January 8).

The northbound M61 exit slip has been closed due to debris on the carriageway this morning (January 8)

Highways are on site to remove the debris, which is understood to have fallen from a truck leaving the motorway at Walton Summit.

The lane closure has led to delays for traffic leaving the M61 and joining the M65 at junction 2.

READ MORE: Heavy traffic in Preston after accident near Fulwood Hall Hospital

The agency said it expects the incident to be cleared by 9.20am.