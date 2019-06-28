Rush hour traffic update: major delays on M6 and M55 towards Preston

Have your say

Congestion on the M55 eastbound and the M6 southbound near Preston is causing heavy delays for drivers.



Rush hour traffic on the M55 eastbound is at a crawling pace all the way back to Kirkham.

Drivers on the southbound M6 between J33 and J31 are now starting to see traffic return to normal.

The congestion is causing miles of tailbacks North of Preston, and East of Blackpool, with thousands of commuters heading away for the weekend.

It comes after a crash this morning caused a major traffic incident on the M6 northbound.

Highways England estimate that the flow of traffic will return to normal at around 7pm, and that there are delays of 30 minutes to people's journeys.

More updates to follow.