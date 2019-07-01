Rush hour traffic chaos in Chorley after lorry becomes trapped in town centre

Have your say

A large lorry has become stuck in Chorley town centre after its driver tried reversing in a narrow street.



The lorry attempted to turn around in St Thomas's Road, outside Chorley Police Station, at around 8.30am this morning (July 1).

A lorry has become stuck at the end of Dole Lane in Chorley town centre this morning (July 1)

But the lorry soon became trapped between the Rose and Crown Pub and the bollards outside the Magistrates' Court.

The lorry driver had to be assisted by officers who spotted the traffic chaos unfolding outside the police station.

Network Rail staff also helped manage traffic after the large lorry blocked the road during rush hour.

Officers had to remove two bollards on the pavement outside the Magistrates' Court to give the driver more room to manoeuvre.

Police are at the scene in Dole Lane, Chorley, where a lorry has become trapped whilst trying to turn around

After around 30 minutes, the driver managed to reverse the lorry safely into position and the road was cleared by 9am.

The incident caused long queues and delays for people heading to work in Chorley town centre.