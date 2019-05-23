Rush hour road closures near Lancaster Canal in Preston after boat is torched by arsonists

Have your say

A stretch of the Lancaster Canal in Preston has been closed this morning after a barge was set on fire.



Police are investigating after a barge caught fire on the canal near Lea Road at 10.58pm last night (Wednesday, May 22).

The canal remains closed this morning to barges and its towpath closed to cyclists and walkers.

Police have also put a road block in place between Lea Road and Lea Lane, which is likely to affect rush hour traffic.

Nearby Sidgreaves Lane has also been closed to traffic.

Fire crews from Wesham and Penwortham battled the blaze for an hour with hose reels.

Due to the rural location of the burning barge, firefighters had to rely on portable pumps to carry water to the scene.

The fire was reported by a member of the public but the boat was empty when fire crews arrived.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Fire crews reported the suspected arson to police and Lancashire Police confirmed it is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "We were called out at 10.58pm last night to reports of a barge on fire near Darkinson Lane.

"Teams from Wesham and Penwortham attended and used hose reels and portable water pumps.

"The teams were at the scene for an hour.

"There are no reports of causalities and no-one had to be rescued.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated but it is believed to have been started deliberately."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "The closure will remain in place until further notice following Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attending a report of a fire during the night."