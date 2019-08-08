Rush hour delays on the M6 and M55 near Preston with two lanes closed

Have your say

There are delays on the M6 today (August 8) after a collision near Preston.

Highways England has closed lanes three and four of the southbound carriageway between junction 31A for Longridge and junction 31 for Samlesbury due to a collision.

The incident is expected to clear between 7pm and 7.15pm, according to Traffic England.

There are severe delays on to the M55, with traffic not moving from the junction one Broughton Interchange.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic.