A crash in Moor Lane is expected to lead to rush hour delays in Preston city centre this morning.



The crash happened at around 6.50am, outside the student accommodation in Moor Lane.

The crash happened in Moor Lane, near the student accommodation, at around 6.50am. Pic: Google Street View

The crash happened in the direction of the city centre, near the junction with Victoria Street.

Police are at the scene and both vehicles are awaiting recovery.

It is not believed that anyone has been injured.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "It looks to be a damage-only collision."