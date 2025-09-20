Roundabout to be removed as part of major revamp of busy Preston road

A busy route into Preston is set for an overhaul designed to cut congestion and make bus journeys more reliable.

The plans – for a stretch of Tulketh Brow – are also intended to encourage cycling and walking.

The redesign would see several major changes made between the junctions with the A583 Water Lane and Waterloo Road – including the removal of the mini-roundabout at the latter.

The mini-roundabout on Tulketh Brow at the Waterloo Road junction is set to go as part of the changes | Google

An existing, narrow cycle lane on the Ingol-bound carriageway would also be scrapped and replaced with a new shared cycleway and footpath.

Meanwhile, the route would be widened for traffic heading towards the city centre.

Highways bosses at Lancashire County Council are asking for the public’s thoughts on the proposal before deciding whether to give it the green light.

The current cycle lane on Tulketh Brow will be replaced with a shared cycleway and footpath on the same side of the road if the changes get the go-ahead | Google

The authority says the redesign would “enhance traffic flow, road safety and active travel infrastructure” – improving the “safe and efficient movement of all road users”.

A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “A proposal to remove a mandatory cycle lane on Tulketh Brow in Preston is due to be considered, to allow the addition of a third eastbound traffic lane and slightly narrow the opposite traffic lane.

“If approved, this will mean the existing cycle lane will be replaced by a path serving as both footpath and cycle path, incorporating improvements to an unused footpath which currently runs alongside the location and moving a bus stop on the westbound side to create more space.

“The proposal also includes new and improved toucan crossings, linking the new path at the junction of Tulketh Brow, Water Lane and Fylde Road with wider footpaths.

The aim of the work is to cut queues on Tulketh Brow | Google

“Additional proposed safety measures include removing the mini roundabout at Waterloo Road and introducing a new crossing without signals, along with some wider footpaths and junction improvements.

“If given the green light, this proposal will strengthen our Bus Service Improvement Plans across Lancashire, aimed at improving bus journey times and reliability for our service users.”

A public consultation on the plans runs until 10th October. Anybody wishing to comment should email: tro [email protected], quoting ref:LSG4/894.21198/AFR, or write to: The Director of Law and Governance, Lancashire County Council, PO Box 100, County Hall, Preston, PR1 0LD.